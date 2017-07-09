Cameras ready for Flying Scotsman

It’s been more than a year since the world-famous Flying Scotsman returned to steam after a decade-long restoration but the interest doesn’t appear to be fading.

The locomotive passed through the area again on Saturday morning, picking up passengers at both Stamford and Oakham stations on its way from London King’s Cross to York.

But even those who weren’t getting on board lined the platforms at both stations - and the route further afield - to capture a the magical moment on camera as our pictures here show.

We asked readers to send in their images on social media last week and we were so overwhelmed with the fantastic response, that these pictures are just a handful of those sent!