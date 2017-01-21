Campaigners vow to keep fighting plans for 39 homes as date is fixed for debate

Campaigners fighting plans for 39 homes on land to the south of Kettering Road have vowed to keep going until February 7, when the application is due to be discussed.

The application by Kier homes will be debated by South Kesteven District Council at its next development control committee meeting but campaigners, including Ian Campbell above, say the plans still have the same issues as a previous one refused by the district council - a refusal upheld by the planning inspector. A petition against the plans has gathered more than 1,100 signatures but anyone else who still objects is urged to write to the district council or their ward representative by Mr Campbell.