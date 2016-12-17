Can you give a hen a home for Christmas?

The British Hen Welfare Trust is hoping people in Stamford and beyond will give the greatest gift this Christmas by re-homing some ex-commercial hens destined for slaughter.

Hundreds of hens in Stamford are patiently perched in their cages waiting to start their festive free range retirement and the trust is appealing to kind-hearted members of the public to adopt them.

The trust will be re-homing the lucky girls, who would otherwise go to slaughter at the end of their commercial life, on Sunday.

Terri Cook, coordinator for Stamford, said: “It really is the best feeling knowing you have helped these hens start a new life fresh out of their cages.

“There are hundreds with their suitcases packed, tinsel in beak, hoping to go off to new homes. Please consider giving some hens a home, but remember – hens are for life, not just for Christmas.”

Anyone interested is urged to register at www.bhwt.org.uk or call 01884 860084.