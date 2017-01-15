Can you sew a square in quilt?

Sew Friendly in Crown Walk, Bourne, is launching a community quilt project on Wednesday night between 7pm and 10pm.

The aim is for Sew Friendly’s talented customers to stitch ‘blocks’ to specific requirements before being sewn together to produce a beautiful quilt that will be raffled off to raise money for a local charity.

It is hoped that a small group of sewers will join them at the shop to stitch the blocks together and create the finished quilt.

To add a little extra fun, prizes will be available for the best blocks voted for by customers after the closing date of Saturday, February 18. Customers will also be able to vote for their chosen charity with each purchase made in the shop.

Customers old and new will be welcomed to the event by owners Louise Jungmann and Leanne Araujo to thank them for their continued support throughout 2016.

The evening will see their newly structured sewing class schedule being released, which will allow customers more opportunities to attend a greater range of classes.

A raffle will also be held to win a fantastic goodie bag as well as seeing the start of their sale that will run until Saturday, January 28.

For further details of the Community Quilt Project or sewing classes call 01778 420464 or e-mail info@sewfriendly.co.uk