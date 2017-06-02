Cancer survivor Jo’s Oman trek for charity

A mother who is hopeful that she has beaten breast cancer is to trek 75kms across Oman in aid of charity.

Jo Price, 40, underwent a double mastectomy last August after she found a lump earlier in the year.

Following chemotherapy she now takes a daily tablet and has monthly injections.

Now, the mother-of-four is preparing for a 75km trek across Oman for the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!

The three day walk will start on November 4, with the trekkers covering 15 miles a day.

To head to the Middle East she needs to raise £2,775 so Jo has created a fundraising page and she is holding charity events.

Jo, of Deeping St James, said: “Last year when I was diagnosed was just a horrible and dark time.

“It was lucky that I caught it early or things could have been so different.

“The CoppaFeel! charity aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and that regular checking is needed.

“I saw a piece where video blogger Giovanna Fletcher was taking part in the trek asking people to join her and I am a massive fan of hers.

“I had just turned 40 and I thought it was about the right time to try and do something positive.”

The digital marketer for Tots to Travel, in Stamford, will walk past old fishing villages, along wadis and through canyons before camping out under the stars with a team of walkers including Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford.

The temperature will hit 30 degrees during the day and freezing at night.

The walkers will have to carry all their equipment.

Jo said: “My exercise is running after four children so this is hugely different for me.

“I have bought some hiking boots and we are going to Wales in October and I hope to get some long treks in.

“I’m excited, nervous and petrified about this.

“It’s just so far out from everything I have done before.

“I will hopefully be ready for it.”

Jo has a history of breast cancer in the family. Her mother Marilyn Collins, 52, died of the disease in 1999 and her cousin Kate Stringer, 28, suffers from it while a great aunt of Jo’s died of breast cancer too.

She underwent her mastectomy at Peterborough City Hospital and then had three bouts of chemotherapy.

Along with her husband Stuart, a self-employed solar panel installer, she then took time off to look after her children Georgia, 17, Lara, 15, Evie, ten, and Noah, three.

At the end of last year the Little Lane Nursery, in Stamford, where Noah goes ran a fundraising campaign for the family.

Jo said: “We were very pleased and humbled by the support.

“We were overwhelmed when we saw people going out of their way to help us.”

The family are to carry out extra fundraising for the CoppaFeel! charity too.

Jo has organised a charity quiz at Deeping Sports and Social Club on Friday, July 28, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 via joanne.j.price@btinternet.com

The fundraiser also has a festival make-up stall at Northborough Summer Carnival, in Peterborough, between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, July 15.

Donations can also be made via omancoppafeel.everydayhero.com/uk/jo-treks-oman