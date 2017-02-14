Candidates revealed for Exton ward by-election

Three people have been nominated as candidates to become the next Rutland County Councillor for Exton ward.

The poll for the Exton by-election will take place on March 9 between 7am and 10pm.

The three candidates nominated are:

Claire Alison Barks, UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Joanna Mary Burrows, Liberal Democrats

June Fox, Conservative Party

The deadline for receiving new applications to register to vote in time for this election is February 21. Guidance on how to register can be found at www.aboutmyvote.co.uk.

New applications to vote by post and any requests to cancel or change an existing postal or proxy vote must reach the Council’s Electoral Services Team by 5pm on February 22 in order to be valid.

New applications to vote by proxy except on the grounds of a medical emergency must be submitted before 5pm on March 1.

The Statement of Persons Nominated for election as councillor for Exton ward can be viewed in full on the council’s website.

For more information or if you have any questions, contact the Electoral Services Team on elections@rutland.gov.uk or call 01572 722 577. Alternatively, visit www.rutland.gov.uk