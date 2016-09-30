Car boot sale will help Thorpe Hall Hospice

Forget Spring cleaning, have an Autumn declutter and then head to Thorpe Hall Hospice on Sunday to make some money out of items you no longer want or need.

The Onwards Group – made up of dedicated volunteers – is organising a car boot sale to raise money for the hospice and they’re utilising the hospice grounds in Longthorpe, Peterborough.

Gates open at 12pm on Sunday, for sellers – pitches cost £5 for a car, £10 for a van or trailer– with buyers welcome between 1pm and 4pm. Entry costs 50p with proceeds donated to Thorpe Hall Hospice.