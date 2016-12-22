Car leaves road in Baston and ends up perched over water-filled ditch

Emergency crews were called to Baston this morning after a car left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Lincolnshire Police was alerted to the incident in King Street, near the junction with Greatford Road, just after 8am. Fire and ambulance service personnel also attended.

Single vehicle road traffic collision in King Street, Baston, this morning. Photo: Robin Jones EMN-161222-102045001

Witnesses said a Ford Ka left the road and ploughed through around 20ft of trees and undergrowth before ending up perched precariously over a water-filled ditch.

The female driver was helped out of her vehicle and is said to have suffered only minor injuries.