Car show was a treat for pupils at Malcolm Sargent Primary School

Reception pupils at Malcolm Sargent Primary School enjoyed a car show organised to help them with their transport topic.

A number of different vehicles – including a camper van and a Daimler – were parked at the school, in Empingham Road, Stamford, last week.

Organised by reception teacher Kerry Thomson, the idea was to inspire youngsters to produce top quality pieces of creative writing and artwork.

Kerry’s colleague Jess Gregory-Smith, also a reception teacher, said: “The reception children are studying a transport topic as cars are often a fascination for children this age.

“The pupils invited their parents along to the show and, while there, they had to walk around and pick their four favourite vehicles to draw and write about.

“We find the children are so enthusiastic about writing when they are engaged and the writing has a purpose and this really captured their imaginations.

“It was a fantastic shared experience for parents and children, despite the freezing cold weather!

“We’ve had great fun this week thinking back to the show and using it to inspire further work – we’ve made graphs, thank you cards, pictures and models. Our school motto is ‘Love to Learn’ and thanks to the car show we’ve certainly been doing that.”