Cards for Good Causes shop opens in St John’s Church in Stamford for 16th year

Stamford’s popular Cards for Good Causes shop was officially opened last Friday in time for the festive season and it promises to be better than ever.

More than 70 volunteers are behind the running of the shop, which has a home in St John’s Church, Stamford, until December 18.

It is the eighth biggest of the 320 Cards For Good Causes shops across the country.

The shop sells cards in aid of 45 national and local charities with at least 70p in every pound going to the charity. In the past 10 years, charities have received more than £40m from Cards for Good Causes.

This year the stock the Stamford branch has been tasked with shifting is equivalent to the biggest Cards for Good Causes shop, which is in Sloane Street, London.

As well as cards, there is books, gifts, and wrapping paper.

Christine Holland, who up until the end of September had been working for Cards for Good Causes for 30 years - 16 as chief executive - was invited to cut the ribbon and declare the shop open.

She told the Mercury that the Stamford shop was a “very special one”, adding: “I always love to visit this shop, it’s got a brilliant team and the effort they put in is absolutely phenomenal.”

In the role of chief executive now is Jeremy Lune.

The shop is run by managers Beryl Kirtland and Brenda Day.

Brenda said: “I’m really very excited for this year. To have more stock is a big challenge but one I think we can rise to.”

And Beryl paid tribute to the shop’s volunteers and the Churches Conservation Trust without whom the shop could not run.

She also thanked the shop’s devoted customers and looks forward to welcoming new faces through the doors.

This year marks the shop’s 16th and the church is once again decorated, this year in a woodland theme.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm and Sunday, 10am until 4pm, until December 18.

The shop will also be supporting Children in Need on Friday, November 18, with a cake sale.