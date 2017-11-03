Care home residents knit blanket for charity

Kind-hearted care home residents have knitted a blanket to aid a charity which helps provide household goods.

Residents at Priory Court, in Stamford, each knitted squares which were then fastened together to make the blanket.

The blanket is to be given to the Stamford Household Essentials Project (Shep) to pass onto someone it helps.

Ruth Ewan, wellbeing and activities assistant at Priory Court, said: “We set up a knitting club to encourage our residents to do an activity. They all knitted loads of squares and then I joined them all together.

“It’s nice and they got satisfaction out of it and they were doing something quite useful.

“They were doing it for about nine months. The club also gives them the chance to get together to have a chat and coffee.”

Shep is part of Stamford Foodbank and it is based at St George’s Church, in the town, where it provides household goods to people who are starting out without much.

Lawrence Davie, a trustee of Shep, said: “We are very pleased that they helped us and we can use the blanket. It will prove useful.”

Our picture shows, back from left, Debs Jones, Lawrence Davie, Ruth Ewan with residents Betty Don, Valerie Morrell, Sheila Berrill, Dorothy Watson, Rose Wood, Barbara Brown, Sheila S and Helen Partridge.Photo: Lee Hellwing