Care home time capsule made with help of schoolchildren

Schoolchildren joined care home residents to put items in a time capsule which was buried to mark the opening of new facilities.

Tallington Care Home’s new 30-room building has been constructed as part of a refurbishment of the home and includes a kitchen, diner and laundry.

Mill Field meeting Market Deeping. By Lee Hellwing.

Pupils from Copthill School in Stamford and residents from the home came together to bury the capsule on Tuesday, which was bursting with items, such as drawings, coins and fidget spinners.

Alannah Coupland, 11, who put her dad’s business card in the capsule, said: “We put things in that we thought that would probably be quite different in 100 years. When the people take the fidget spinners out they won’t know what they are.”

Harry Newton, 11, who put in a circular which is distributed to schools, said he had a good time in class thinking of things to put in the capsule.

Alice Bowers, a resident of the home, made a elephant out of paper, a cardboard heart and a bookbinder.

“I enjoyed making all the things,” Alice, 93, said.

The new building will be officially opened on August 20 when an open day will take place.

As part of its refurbishment, another floor for some of the homes single bedrooms will be built. Photo: Lee Hellwing