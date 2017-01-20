Carers urged to make sure they don’t neglect their own health this winter

People who care for loved-ones in South Lincolnshire are being urged not to neglect their own health this winter.

GPs at South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group are sending a message to carers that it’s only by looking after their own health that they can continue their vital role caring for partners, relatives and friends who are ill, frail or disabled.

Winter illness can be hard to avoid but there are some simple steps people can take to look after themselves, which in turn will help to protect those they care for.

It’s still not too late to guard against flu by getting a flu jab from your GP or a pharmacist – and the jab is free for anyone receiving carers allowance.

At the first sign of illness – even if it’s just a cough, cold or sore throat – carers should visit their local pharmacy for specialist advice on what they can do, including what over-the-counter treatments are available to relieve symptoms.

Chairman of the CCG Dr Kevin Hill said: “Our message to carers is to not put your own health at the bottom of your priorities list. It’s not selfish to think about your own needs – quite the opposite in fact.”