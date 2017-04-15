Carlby woman celebrates her 100th birthday

A Carlby woman who celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday says the secret to long life is being ‘well cared for by her family’.

Doris Medcraft was born in London on April 13, 1917 and, after leaving school at 14 trained as a telephonist. When she was born in the midst of the First World War, Doris weighed only 3lb and she believes that she only survived her infant years due to her mother caring for her so well.

Doris said that she would have been put in an incubator if she was born at that weight today but that option wasn’t available then.

Today she lives with Jean and Doreen, her two daughters, and she is adamant that the pair are helping her live longer because they care for her so well.

When she lived London, Doris worked in various banks and lived through the Second World War where bombs rained down on the city. Doris escaped death during The Blitz after a 1000lb bomb plunged into her back garden, narrowly missing her home. Amazingly, the device failed to go off and continued ticking for two years before it was defused.

Doris spent her birthday on Thursday (April 13)with friends and family at her home.

She loves to spend her time reading, knitting and attending Stamford Day Centre where she is the most senior attender.

Her happiest memory is of her late husband Jack returning from the Second World War.