Cash boost for sitters service

A group which provides volunteer sitters to carers who look after their loved ones and are in need of respite is set to receive a cash boost from Freemasons.

As part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations, the Carers Sitter Service, which relies entirely on donations, is set to receive a grant from the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

A public vote will decide how much cash the group, which covers Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and parts of Rutland and East Northamptonshire, will receive - ranging from £4,000 to £25,000.

Any cash the group is given will be spent on running costs, providing training for sitters, and organising social events for sitters and carers.

Marjorie Boxall-Hunt, co-ordinator at the Carers Sitter Service said: “A grant of £25,000 would make a huge difference to our work. I would urge anyone and everyone to go online and vote for Carers Sitter Service. Please remember that every single vote counts.”

The aim of the free of charge service is to provide time for carers to do things they struggle with, such as shopping or attending a doctors appointment.

Marjorie added a grant will help the group give a better life to carers and will also enable it to recruit more sitters.

She said: “We want to get more and more people in to sit for more and more carers, so the carers have a life of their own. We want to get a better life for them altogether.”

As part of the celebrations, 300 charities across the country including the Carers Sitter Service will receive the ‘Community Award’ grants.

Max Bayes, the provincial grand master from Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire Freemasons said the group was proud to be able to support many charities in the community in the anniversary year everyone and encouraged everyone to visit the website and vote.

To vote visit mcf.org.uk/vote then select ‘Northamptonshire and Huntingdonshire’. The ballot closes on Monday, July 31.