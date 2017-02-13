Casterton College pupils put on a show-stopping performance

Pupils at Casterton College Rutland proved they are all in it together when they put on a show-stopping performance of Disney’s High School Musical last week.

Audiences were on their feet singing along to this modern classic with Harrison Taylor playing Troy Bolton and Abby Betts as Gabriella Montez in the lead roles.

The large cast and crew of more than 70 pupils ranged from years 8 through to 11.

On Wednesday last week, the cast performed for pupils from local primary schools who also joined in with classic hits such as ‘We’re All in This Together’ and ‘Breaking Free’.

Sue Ball, head of expressive arts said: “I am really proud of the whole cast and crew who truly have worked together to make this such a success.”