Catmose College pupils learn potentially life-saving skills

Pupils at Catmose College in Oakham have learned vital first aid skills during a training session. High Sheriff of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness wants to see every school pupil in the county learn vital skills and was delighted that staff at the school were only too happy to help.

She said the session held two weeks ago was particularly timely following the death of rugby player Savenaka Koroibulileka and that the pupils listened intently.

The training was carried out by a group led by eminent cardiologists Dr Doug Skehan and Dr William Toft.