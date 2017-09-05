Cause of Bourne metal recycling blaze still unknown, says fire and rescue

The cause of a fire at a metal recycling business in Bourne which left one person with minor injuries is still unknown, it has been confirmed.

Firefighters from three counties – Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire – tackled the fire at B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling in South Fen Road over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Crews from across South Holland, as well as Kirton, Boston and Bourne, took turns over the weekend to monitor the site which was opened, as normal, last Tuesday.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a large pile of scrap metal on fire. “Initially, the response was four fire engines but quickly escalated to ten fire engines from across the area and we were supported by crews from Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire.

“There was severe damage to approximately 100metres x 50metres of scrap metal within a 500-metre area of an outdoor scrapyard.

“After re-inspecting the site, the cause is undetermined.”

