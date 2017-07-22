Celebrating 50 years of business

An engineering firm set up by two friends which went onto become a major employer in Rutland is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

David Mounteney and Alan Carr set up Linecross Plastics on June 28, 1967, to tap into new ideas and techniques.

The business invested in the then emerging process of vacuum forming, which at the time was replacing the labour intensive use of fibreglass shaping.

The friends decided to build their own vacuum forming machine which would be big enough to mould a dingy and which was one of the biggest machines of its type at the time in the UK.

David said: “I know that my fellow directors will join me in expressing our sincere thanks for the loyalty and hard work of our workforce over the course of this part of Linecross history.

“Sadly some are no more but to the others thanks again for being so supportive in the building of this Rutland institution.”

In the early years Linecross produced a few boats and more importantly a couple of racing car bodies that brought the business publicity.

Salesmen introduced the business to clients and petro-chemicals giant ICI supported the new technology giving Linecross a major boost.

The big breakthrough came when Atkinson Vehicles, of Preston, ordered battery covers.

From this point expansion was rapid and new staff were taken on.

The three day week was weathered and a move to North Luffenham followed for the business.

The factory site expanded and became a major employer in the area.

The main customer base was to the heavy vehicle industry and mouldings for caravans.

David and Alan retired in 1988. The company continued and was taken over by Maple Holdings in the early 1990s.

Linecoss continues to be one of Rutland’s main employers and is still going strong.