Celebrating a successful year with activities

The Co-op store on Bourne Elsea Park celebrated successful first year with a packed weekend of activities.

Over the weekend, staff from the store spent time washing cars, selling tombola tickets and baking cakes, all in a bid to celebrate and get involved with the community.

Volunteers from Bourne Outdoor Pool were also there talking to people about how being a member of the Co-op can help local good causes and local crafter Megan Elizabeth had a stall. Our photo above shows Co-op staff Chris Debar and Jane Claire.