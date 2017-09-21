Celebration of 50th anniversary of Stamford’s conservation status

Businesses and individuals came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stamford’s conservation status at the town’s arts centre.

The Stamford 50 seminar day organised by Bidwells solicitors in Cambridge today included talks by BBC TV presenter, Dan Cruickshank and Jonathan Foyle an architectural historian.

There was also broad range of representatives from groups speaking at the event including Stamford Civic Society and house builders, as well as representatives from national groups such as Historic England.

Chris Surfleet, head of heritage at Bidwells, said at the event: “I didn’t want it to be a lock-in of professionals. We have a massive range of people.

“We wanted to get a very local perspective to the day but also broaden it out to the national perspective as well.

“There are more than 10 thousand conservation areas in the UK, Stamford was the first.”

Chris explained the demographic of conservation areas that existed 50 years ago is different and said a point of the event, which was run in conjunction with South Kesteven District Council, was to examine “what that means for Stamford”.

Chris explained he organised the event in the area as he is good friends with Steve Ingram, the district council’s strategic director.

He said: “I have worked professionally with Steve in Chester another conservation town. He was thinking a year ago about how to celebrate the event. We offered to partner the event to pull together and make sure it covered the right tone.”

To end the day Dan Cruickshank made a toast to conservation.