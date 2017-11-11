Celebrations as nursery doubles its capacity with new building

Have your say

A Stamford nursery has built a new building which has doubled its capacity.

Acorn Childcare Centre, which is based at Malcolm Sargent Primary School, has created a new building which includes a family meeting room and two baby rooms, increasing its capacity by 48 places to 96.

The new building was officially opened by the mayor and mayoress of Stamford Tony and Valerie Story on November 1.

Joanne Goldsmith, head of childcare, said: “The babies love it, it is really nice to see.”

She added the extra space enables the centre to be more flexible and provide more sessions for children.