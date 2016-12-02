Champion livestock exhibited in town centre at 110th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show

People from across Rutland and beyond headed to the 110th Uppingham Christmas Fatstock Show this week.

The historic event – the only one of its kind still in existence in the UK – was held in the town’s Market Place on Wednesday.

110th Uppingham Fatstock Show EMN-161130-124031001

Members of the farming community rubbed shoulders with shoppers, passers-by and schoolchildren at the event.

There were around 20 cattle on show in pens, plus 135 sheep and 23 pigs.

After judging and the awarding of cups and prizes, some of the pigs and sheep were auctioned off to local butchers.

Show spokesman Andrew Leech said it was a great day for all in attendance.

110th Uppingham Fatstock Show

He said: “The show attracts farmers from a 20 to 30-mile radius around Uppingham and is always well attended.

“There was some very good quality stock on show this year.

“The Market Place was bathed in glorious winter sunshine and it was great to see so many members of the public come out to support us.”

Andrew said the show attracts people of all ages and backgrounds, adding: “We get a lot of school and nursery children coming along, which is really important.

110th Uppingham Fatstock Show

“For some, it will be the first time they have ever seen or touched these animals.

“There is a disconnect these days between shoppers and their food.

“Many people only see their meat when it’s sealed in a packet in the supermarket and don’t think about how it gets there.

“The fatstock show helps put that right, by bringing livestock into the heart of the town centre.”

Overall show champion was Jonathan Thompson’s heifer.

Uppingham’s weekly fatstock market ceased in 1954, but the annual Christmas show has continued – being stopped only by war and the two national foot and mouth disease outbreaks.

It has been described by many as a ‘jewel in Ruland’s crown’.