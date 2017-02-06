Chance for youngsters to have say on caring

Young carers in South Holland and the Deepings are being invited to help shape the support they need in the county.

Lincolnshire Carers and Young Carers Partnership is reviewing its services over the coming months, with plans to relaunch its Young Carers Card in recognition of the role they play within their own families.

Andrew Morris, Safeguarding and Children’s Board Manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We want to support all young carers in their roles and to achieve the aspirations they have for themselves.

“We know the support needed should be the right support, at the right time, for the whole family.

“However, this looks different for each young person and family we work with.”

For more information about support for carers aged 19 and under, visit the Lincolnshire Young Carers or Carers Trust websites.