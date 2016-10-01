Chance to name cute baby meerkats born at New College Stamford

New College Stamford’s students are not the only new additions to the college this September.

Baby meerkats are the latest arrival in the college’s Animal Studies department, which is home to over 72 different species and 350 animals.

The meerkats were born during the summer break and have been hiding inside their burrow until they were old enough to emerge and make their first appearance.

After hearing rustling coming from inside the meerkat enclosure, staff and students at New College Stamford have been very excited to welcome their new arrivals.

Now, the only thing left is to give these babies names!

New College Stamford is calling on the help of the public to name the five meerkats – and is offering the winner the chance to meet the babies themselves.

Visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/newcollegestamford to have your say or e-mail meerkats@stamford.ac.uk with your suggestions. The closing date is Friday, October 7.

As well as baby meerkats, the college has also welcomed two Yellow Headed Day Geckos to their exotic room.

Currently listed as endangered, the geckos will enable students to learn about conserving an endangered species as well as genetics and habitat management.

They are highly desirable in the pet trade due to their bright colouration and small size, which has lead to vast numbers being collected from the wild.

This along with habitat destruction has led to numbers rapidly declining – providing students with an incredible opportunity work with such animals.

If you love animals and want to see these new arrivals for yourself, visit New College Stamford’s open evening on Tuesday, October 11, from 5pm to 8pm.

Terms and conditions: Visits to the see the baby meerkats will be available on the following dates; Tuesday, October 11, Thursday, November 3 and January 24, during open events.