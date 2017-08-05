Chance to ride horse trials course

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close to the daunting cross-country obstacles of Burghley Horse Trials, then there is still time to enter this year’s SEIB Burghley Sponsored Ride.

This unique ride, now in its 15th year, offers the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful hack through the grounds of Burghley House on the final day of the historic four-day event.

As well as taking part in the 12km leisure ride on tracks that are usually out of bounds to the public, it’s also a chance to raise funds for charities and this year’s beneficiaries are World Horse Welfare, the British Horse Society, the Horse Trust, Ride for Research, the Animal Health Trust and the Claire Lomas Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.

Ride organiser Ian Scott, who has been running the event since its inception, said cumulative proceeds are about £220,000 to date.

“It is very much the leisure riders who come — it’s not event riders or professionals but very much people coming from yards, Pony Club branches and societies; friends riding together,” he said.

SEIB’s contribution covers the full running costs, which means the entry fees and all money raised go to charity.

Nicolina Mackenzie, marketing manager of SEIB Insurance Brokers, said: “What is most important about the ride is that 100 per cent of the money raised by participants will go to charity, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for riders of all levels to ride round Burghley and raise money for charity at the same time.”

The ride is suitable for horses and ponies of all ages, sizes and abilities and there is no jumping involved — simply walking, trotting and some cantering. The start of the ride is staggered.

Everyone who completes the ride will receive a special SEIB rosette and goodie bag and there will be SEIB and Burghley Horse Trials branded merchandise to the eight riders who raise the most money.

The entry fee is £35 per person. A schedule and entry form can be downloaded from www.burghleysponsoredride.co.uk, where you can also enter online and find tips on how to raise sponsorship.

You can also e-mail: burghleysponsoredride@btconnect.com for more details.

The closing date for entries to the ride is August 25.