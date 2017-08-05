Characters promote festival

Georgian costumed characters mingled with visitors to Stamford Market on Friday as South Kesteven District Council staged the launch of its Georgian Festival.

Council organisers manned a stall at the top of the High Street all day, with children’s activities including a photo booth, programmes and festival information for market-goers.

Character actor and festival favourite, John White, took on the roles of a highwayman and a crew member on a slave ship, to help create a buzz ahead of this year’s festival.

The hugely popular festival, now in its third year, is due to open on Thursday, September 21, and will run for four days. With eight weeks to go, SKDC says tickets are selling strongly, with the Costume Ball and the nationally acclaimed Austentatious event already sold out.

Events relating to Georgian author Jane Austen, who died exactly 200 years ago, are also proving particularly popular.

A large proportion of the festival will be free, with numerous events designed to appeal to families with children, including performances on The Meadows on both the Saturday and Sunday.

TV historian Dan Cruickshank is the headline act for the festival opening event at Stamford Endowed Schools.

District council leader Matthew Lee (Con) said. “Stamford epitomises the Georgian era and we’re delighted to be holding another Georgian Festival this year. The festival is an excellent way to celebrate our history and draw thousands of people to enjoy our beautiful town and at the same time give a boost to our local economy.”

For tickets visit www.stamfordgeorgianfestival.co.uk or call 01780 763203.

