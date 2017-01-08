Charity ball in memory of former Rutland County Council leader Roger Begy

Tickets have gone on sale for a charity ball in memory of Rutland County Council leader Roger Begy.

Next month will mark a year since the larger than life council leader and much-loved family man lost a short battle with cancer at the age of 72.

Last summer, his family announced they were setting up the Roger Begy Memorial Trust in his honour.

The charity will have two aims– firstlytogive either full or partial grants to children to help with either school tuition or additional equipment and books; and secondly to help young people up to the age of 21 secure apprenticeship opportunities if they are not going into further education.

Roger,who was a qualified geography teacher, was the first chairman of the Lincolnshire and Rutland Learning and Skills Council and in 2008 was appointed regional chairman for the East Midlands. It was for this work that he received an OBE for services to further education – an honour he was extremely proud of.

Roger’s family, including wife Sandy, sons Nick and Greg, daughters-in-law Michelle and Polly and grandson Will, had initially planned to hold a ball in Roger’s honour at Barnsdale Lodge in October.

But realising it was optimistic to organise such a large-scale event in such a short amount of time, the family decided to put it back to March and tickets went back on sale this week. A Facebook page was also launched for the charity and a website is also being developed.

Michelle Begy said: “Donations since Roger’s death have been flooding in and we have already have in excess of £2000 in the bank with little fundraising.

“The ball is to kick start our coffers so that we can start allocating money to children whose parents are in financial hardship but their child needs support for their education. Everyone attending the ball will be helping the children of Rutland and supporting their education or apprenticeship. All money will be kept in the county.”

The ball will now be held on Saturday, March 4, at Barnsdale Lodge. It starts at 7pm with guests sitting down to enjoy a meal at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £45pp, which– includes arrival fizz, three course dinner and live music from ‘The Reason’.

There will also be an auction conducted by Colin Young. Lots include suppers out, golf days and signed memorabilia – including a Manchester United signed Football.

For every table of eight booked and paid for the organiser gets their ticket for free.

To buy tickets e-mail mbegy@hotmail.com or call 07801 568732.