Charity cycle between London and Paris

An Uppingham woman will be cycling almost 300 miles to raise cash for a charity which supports those with a condition which has blighted her family.

Alice Buzzard, 21, will be cycling from London to Paris in aid of the Multiple Sclerosis Society between July 17 and 19. Many people in Alice’s family have suffered from multiple sclerosis, a condition affecting muscle control, vision and balance including her uncle, late granddad and mum Chris Buzzard, who also lives in Uppingham,

Alice hopes that by raising cash the condition will become more treatable.

She said: “Mum was diagnosed three years ago, she is not too bad. My uncle was diagnosed 15 years ago and suffers quite badly with it and walks with a walker and a stick.”

Alice, who works as a dog walker and an admin assistant, started training last month and has already completed a 30-mile cycle in preparation for her challenge.

She will also be holding a bake sale in aid of the charity at the Market Place in Uppingham on Saturday, May 6 between 8am and 12pm.