Charity dinner and auction in honour of Stamford man Richard Marsh

A charity dinner and auction is being held in memory of a Stamford man who died suddenly just a few months after his 50th birthday.

Richard Marsh suffered a massive heart attack after stopping for petrol on his way home from work in June 2015.

Although he was resuscitated twice he died three days later in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at Peterborough City Hospital.

His partner Debra Cassam founded the Richard Marsh Memorial Fund soon after losing her partner of 10 years and is staging the fundraising event in March.

Speaking from the couple’s home in Empingham Road, Stamford, she said: “Richard had so much to live for and I want to remember his life in a very positive way.

“During the short time Richard spent in CCU the care he received from the highly-skilled and experienced team was exceptional.

“The staff also supported me throughout, especially when I had difficult decisions to make.

“Richard loved music, dancing and having fun so I am holding a Black Tie and Tiara Ball not only to celebrate his life, but to raise awareness of the incredible work undertaken by the unit and funds to buy vital equipment.”

It is hoped the ball will become an annual event in aid of the CCU. It will be held on Saturday, March 25, at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford, starting at 6.30pm for 7pm.

There will be a glass of bubbly on arrival, a three course dinner, music and dancing and an auction with some surprising items going under the hammer.

Tickets cost £65 per person and are available by e-mailing rememberingrichard50@gmail.com or calling 07904 273202.

Whittlesey restoration and roofing specialists CEL is the event’s lead sponsor and Debra is interested in hearing from other potential supporters.