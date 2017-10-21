Charity festive card shop to be officially opened today

Santa Claus will pay an early visit to Stamford today when he officially opens a charity Christmas card shop.

The Stamford branch of Cards for Good Causes opened the doors to St John’s Church last week for its 17th year and for the first time ever, the shop is based on the big man himself so it’s only appropriate he pay a visit to cut the ribbon and declare the shop open.

The official opening will take place at about 11am and there will be refreshments.

Every year more than 20,000 visitors pass through the doors and volunteers hope that customers will continue to be just as supportive this year.

The Stamford shop alone has raised more than £1m for charities over the years and it is the eighth largest Cards for Good Causes shop out of more than 300 spread across the country.

Cards are sold for dozens of charities, including local charities, and at least 70p in every pound goes to charity.

The shop also sells festive decorations, gift wrapping, and small gifts.

The shop, which is manned by a team of dedicated volunteers and managed by Beryl Kirtland and Brenda Day, is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm until Sunday, December 17.