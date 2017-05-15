Charity horse ride in Rutland is a success

About 50 horse riders joined the first Ride for Rutland event and it is hoped it will become an annual event.

The For Rutland charity organised the event took place at Exton Park on Sunday.

Around 50 riders joined the event and made the most of the 11 mile ride through Exton Park, with kind permission from Exton Estates.

The event was sponsored by Oakham Veterinary Hospital and organised by Meichelle Saunders.

Home-made refreshments were also ready for the riders to enjoy afterwards.

‘For Rutland’ will use the proceeds from the event to help fund specialist advisors based at Citizens Advice Rutland who provide non medical advice and support to people of all ages living with long term conditions in Rutland and the surrounding community.

Part of the proceeds will also go to Exton Park Chapel.

Caroline Hammond, from For Rutland, said: “The event was a great success and will be repeated in 2018.

“Hopefully we’ll get even more riders to enjoy the beautiful ride at Exton Park next year!”