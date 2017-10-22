Charity night tickets selling

Have your say

Tickets are on sale for a charity night which aims to raise funds to tackle Multiple Sclerosis.

A Night of Mirth at the Museum will have a variety of acts incuding comedy, poetry and monologues.

It is to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Melton and Rutland branch.

Friends Vikki Shelton, of Uppingham Theatre Company, and Zoe Jones, of Rutland Arts Theatre Society, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis, are behind it.

Vikki said: “They can provide mobility aids and it means that Zoe can get out and about.

“They do not always have the funds to do that and we are fundraising to change that.

“We want the money to aid people in Rutland.”

A raffle will be held and prizes are being sought.

Anyone who wishes to donate a prize can leave a message via www.facebook.com/VikkiandZoe/

The event is at Rutland County Museum in Oakham, on Friday, December 15, from 7pm. Tickets are £8 from the Falcon Hotel, Uppingham, Oakham Wines and www.wegottickets.com