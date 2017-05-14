Charity renames its home base in Oakham

A community group is looking to attract new volunteers by re-naming its base.

Voluntary Action Rutland (VAR), based on Lands’ End Way, in Oakham, provides support for community groups.

It has now renamed its Rutland Volunteer Centre as the Rutland Community Hub.

Lindsay Henshaw-Dann, chief executive of VAR, said: “We are very excited about the whole project.

“Sadly we lost funding from Rutland County Council due to the financial squeeze.

“Then people seemed to be put off from volunteering with us and so we thought it was time to re-brand.

“The needs of the community are always changing and it can be difficult to meet that need.

“It’s not just about raising our profile but the profile of the groups which use us too.”

There are ten groups based at the Hub which pay rent to VAR and another 40 bodies use the facilities.

Over the last year more than 25,000 people passed through the centre.

Funding bids have also been submitted by VAR.

Laurence Howard, the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, officially renamed the centre.

He said: “I am very impressed with the set up.

“It’s a super organisation that is changing with the times. The Community Hub deserves the support of the local people.”

The centre is open between 8am and 10.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

Contact the centre on 01572 722622.