Charity run in friend’s memory

A woman is fundraising for a mental health charity in memory of a friend by running the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Simone Ashley-Norman is to run 26.2 mile through the capital for the Mental Health Foundation next April.

She aims to use the run to raise funds in memory of a Stamford friend who suffered from mental health issues and who took her own life in April.

Simone, 35, of Spalding Road, Bourne, has arranged several fundraising events with the next to be a Halloween-themed party.

She said: “I chose this charity following the death of a local friend who battled anxiety and depression.

“This is my way of trying to help promote awareness of mental health problems and reinforce that there is always help and hope.

“I want to do it in her memory.”

Simone, a marketing and communications manager with the Woodland Trust, is not a running fanatic.

She only started running in July when she found out that she had secured a marathon place.

Simone recently completed the Perkins Great Eastern Run in two hours 19 minutes.

The former Bourne Grammar School pupil said: “I have not set a finishing time for the marathon.

“I just want to finish it.

“Running in memory of my friend will motivate me tremendously.”

The fundraising Halloween event is at Thetford Farm, Baston, on Friday, November 3.

Partygoers are invited to wear fancy dress and there will be prizes for the best dressed man and woman.

Businesses have also donated raffle prizes for the spooky-themed event.

Tickets are £25 and £5 from each will go to the charity.

They can be obtained from The White Horse pub, in Baston.

Donations can be made online to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SimoneAshleyNorman