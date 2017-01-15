Charity shop issues an appeal for new stock

A popular charity shop has issued an appeal for donations of quality clothing and bric-a-brac to ensure it can continue to support local projects.

Staff at the Age UK store, in High Street East, Uppingham, say donations have dropped off in recent months and new stock is needed.

The shop is one of Age UK’s best performers in Leicestershire and Rutland and is known for its range of good quality items – as well as being home to a popular coffee bar.

All proceeds are used by Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland to provide essential services for older people.

Shop manager Caroline Tyler said: “We are totally reliant on donations from members of the public and are always on the lookout for good quality items – particularly bric-a-brac, clothing and books.

“Local people are very generous and we are very thankful for their support.

“To ensure we can raise lots of money for the charity, we need good quality items which people will be happy to pay for.”

It is thought that, because of the state of the economy, people are choosing to hold on to their clothing, bric-a-brac and books longer than they would have done in the past.

The quality of donated clothing is said to have dipped recently – with some items being too old, worn or washed out to be put on sale.

Uppingham’s Age UK store has three paid staff and a team of around 25 volunteers.

Caroline added: “Our volunteers do a superb job and we couldn’t manage without them. We are always keen to hear from those who can spare some time on a regular basis to help us.”

Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland said much of the work which the charity does in Rutland is dependent upon on the success of its Uppingham shop.

The money is used to provide services for older people – such as lunch clubs, wellbeing groups, a befriending and mentoring service and help at home – which are not regarded as a priority by statutory sectors such as the NHS and social services.

For more about volunteering or donating, visit the shop, or call 01572 823140.