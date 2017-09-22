Charity trek raises £3,300

Footsore mums raised £3,300 by completing a 13-hour 55km trek in aid of a seriously ill toddler.
The group of four – Claire Temple, Laura Abbott, Emily Parsons and Nicola Issac, all of Stamford – took part in the South Coast Challenge.
They formed Team Ffion to walk between Eastbourne and Hove, in East Sussex on August 25.
It was part of a fundraising campaign in aid of three-year-old Ffion Evans, of Stamford.
At just 11 months old Ffion was diagnosed with Cavernomas following pneumococcal meningitis.
Cavernomas are malfunctions in blood vessels which can be like a mini stroke and it can strike at any time.
Ffion has responded well to treatment but she has suffered from some mild Cerebral Palsy symptoms.
No-one knows how the condition will change as Ffion gets older.
The walkers know Ffion via Nicola’s friendship with Ffion’s mum Ellie Evans.
They launched a fundraising page and aimed for £1,000 to be split Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Cavernoma Alliance.
Instead they smashed that figure and collected £3,300.
Claire said: “It was really hard.
“The hills were just epic and relentless.
“It was more challenging than anything we expected but we did it.
“It was amazing and it was a great experience and very hard.
“We are proud of the amount of money which we raised.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Rutland and Stamford Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.