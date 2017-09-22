Charity trek raises £3,300

Footsore mums raised £3,300 by completing a 13-hour 55km trek in aid of a seriously ill toddler.

The group of four – Claire Temple, Laura Abbott, Emily Parsons and Nicola Issac, all of Stamford – took part in the South Coast Challenge.

They formed Team Ffion to walk between Eastbourne and Hove, in East Sussex on August 25.

It was part of a fundraising campaign in aid of three-year-old Ffion Evans, of Stamford.

At just 11 months old Ffion was diagnosed with Cavernomas following pneumococcal meningitis.

Cavernomas are malfunctions in blood vessels which can be like a mini stroke and it can strike at any time.

Ffion has responded well to treatment but she has suffered from some mild Cerebral Palsy symptoms.

No-one knows how the condition will change as Ffion gets older.

The walkers know Ffion via Nicola’s friendship with Ffion’s mum Ellie Evans.

They launched a fundraising page and aimed for £1,000 to be split Great Ormond Street Hospital and The Cavernoma Alliance.

Instead they smashed that figure and collected £3,300.

Claire said: “It was really hard.

“The hills were just epic and relentless.

“It was more challenging than anything we expected but we did it.

“It was amazing and it was a great experience and very hard.

“We are proud of the amount of money which we raised.”