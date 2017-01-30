Check hygiene ratings before you book a romantic dinner

South Kesteven District Council and the Food Standards Agency are urging those planning a romantic Valentine’s meal to always check the Food Hygiene Rating for a date to remember for the right reasons.

Just go online to the Food Standard Agency’s website at www.food.gov.uk/ratings or if you’re out and about look for the green and black sticker.

The ratings are determined by SKDC’s food safety officers and range from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating meaning very good food hygiene standards.

More than 90 per cent of food businesses are rated a 3 or higher so there are plenty of places with good food hygiene standards you can choose from.