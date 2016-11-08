Children delighted at new playhouse at Whissendine Primary School

Youngsters in the Early Years Foundation Stage at Whissendine Primary School were delighted to get the chance to see inside a new playhouse yesterday (Monday, November 7).

Tom Kempin, from Stapleford-based firm FRC Timber Frames, agreed to erect the new playhouse for the class which includes his four-year-old nephew Elliott.

Tom even led two assemblies to encourage the children to put forward their own ideas and as a result, a door knocker, postbox and a chalkboard inside were all incorporated.

The class teacher Tania Comber invited Tom to cut the ribbon at a special opening ceremony on Monday after the house was erected over the weekend. One child described the new house as ‘awesome’.

Tom said: “I was delighted to be able to provide the playhouse and it was great to see all the children’s reactions when they saw it. It made the hard work worthwhile.”