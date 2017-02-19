Children rewarded for Anna’s Hope Schools Challenge efforts

Children from Castor Primary School with, from left, manager of the Hampton Aldi store Giovanni Petrucci, founder of Anna’s Hope Carole Hughes, and Mary and Michael Vincent, owner of ChromaSport and TrophiesPhoto: David Lowndes

Carole Hughes, founder of the Anna’s Hope charity, visited Castor Church of England Primary School, to recognise them for their efforts in the Anna’s Hope Schools Challenge in the Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run in the 2016 Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The school raised £2,475 for Anna’s Hope, which was the most raised by any primary school, and was also the most raised by any of the schools that entered.

The school was rewarded for its effort with a £500 voucher from ChromaSport and Trophies, the major sponsor of the Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge.

They will also receive a television from sponsor Aldi Peterborough.

In addition, the school will also receive the Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge Trophy.

Runners Up Nene Valley Primary School raised £795 for Anna’s Hope and have won the runners-up trophy.

Anna’s Hope is based in Pilsgate, near Barnack, and helps children and young people with brain tumours and their families.

Carole Hughes, founder of Anna’s Hope, said: “We really appreciate the support we have had this year from the children, the schools, the council and the sponsors.

“Congratulations to Castor School and to their inspirational headteacher, Mark Ratchford.”

Annette Joyce, from Peterborough City Council, said: “Our city schools did a great job in rising to this sporting challenge.

“I congratulate all those who took part and hope that they are ready and raring to go for the Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run on October 8 this year.”

Michael Vincent, owner of ChromaSport and Trophies, has sponsored the Schools’ Challenge for the last eight years.

He said: “I am delighted to support and sponsor the Anna’s Hope Schools’ Challenge, as running and raising money for a worthy local cause is a great way to get our children active.”

John Greaves, area manager from Aldi, said: “The stores in Peterborough value the importance of the work of Anna’s Hope and are delighted to be able to play a part in supporting their worthy cause.

“It is great to see the Castor Church of England Primary School going the extra mile!”

To find out more about this year’s event, visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk