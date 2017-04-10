Children’s writer joins first festival

A former Children’s Laureate, who created the Noughts & Crosses mystery series, is the latest big name to be invited to the first Deepings Literary Festival this month.

Malorie Blackman, who has written more than 60 books for children and young adults, will be visiting The Deepings School and a number of primary schools on Friday, April 28.

The three-day festival, from April 28 to 30, is supported by South Kesteven District Council and has already attracted writers like Louise Doughty (Apple Tree Yard), historian Alison Weir and former MP Gyles Brandreth.

Festival organiser Judy Stevens said: “We are honoured that Malorie Blackman is going to visit the Deepings School as part of our inaugural festival.

“As a past Children’s Laureate and much-loved author of teenage fiction, she not only adds kudos to the festival, but it will be of great interest to students to meet her.”

Malorie was born in London and later worked in computing before publishing her first book at the age of 28.

She started the Noughts & Crosses series in 2001, following it up with Knife Edge (2004), Checkmate (2005) and Double Cross (2008).

Malorie was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in 2008 and five years later was appointed Children’s Laureate.

For more details about the literary festival, visit www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk