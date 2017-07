A talented 12-year-old singer from Stamford will be performing in the town next week to raise cash for charity.

Chloe Lorentzen, will be doing a show at Mama Liz’s on Wednesday (July 19) to raise cash for War Child, which protects, educates and stands up for the rights of children.

Doors open at 7pm

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available from www.mamaliz.co.uk.