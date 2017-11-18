Choir celebrates 10th anniversary

Stamford Singers on the steps of the Town Hall in Haasdonk, Belgium this year

On October 27, a dozen singers and accompanist from Stamford Singers along with accompanist David Lovell Brown and director Paul White performed at the Sint-Jacobuskerk, a neo-gothic church in Haasdonk, Belgium, where they first performed on October 27, 2007.

The Stamford Singers performed alongside local brass ensemble Kalison, who invited them to Belgium and also performed with them in 2007.

On October 28, the choir also performed a recital at St Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, which is also in Belgium.

Lesley Kirby, a spokesman for the group, said: “The visit to Belgium was a perfect opportunity to sing in a cathedral abroad for the first time, and the choir felt very privileged to be giving a recital in the glorious atmosphere of Ghent Cathedral during the afternoon and received warm and enthusiastic applause at the end of the performance.”

In a repeat of the choir’s 2007 trip, the choir also sang the Sunday service in the church the morning after their concert, including a hymn sung in Flemish.

Around 20 representative from Stamford Singers made the trip to Belgium.

Stamford Singers was formed in October 2007 only weeks before its performance in Haasdonk .

In recent years the choir has sung in Winchester Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and York Minster.

Mrs Kirby added: “These visits are one of the choir’s most enjoyed activities, taking its singers and their families to some of the most beautiful cities in the country and providing the opportunity to sing in truly magnificent buildings.”

Stamford Singers performs a variety of concerts in to area raise money for church funds and its adopted charity, The Evergreen Care Trust, which supports, elderly and vulnerable people in the community.

The choir performs an variety of sacred and secular, songs dating back to the 16th century right through to pieces by living composers such as John Rutter and James MacMillan.

Membership of the choir has more than doubled over the last 10 years,

The choir rehearses on Wednesday evenings and new members are welcomed.

For details about membership or to book it visit www.stamfordsingers.org or call Lesley Kirby on 01780 749424.