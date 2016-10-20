Choir members from Bourne, Spalding, Deepings and Langtoft on Eggheads

A second local team will appear on popular BBC2 quiz show Eggheads next week.

A team of accountants from Moore Thompson in Spalding took on on one of television’s toughest challenges last month, and now it is the turn of a local choir.

Members of Handful of Harmonies, which has members in Spalding, Bourne, the Deepings and Langtoft, went to Glasgow with music director Andrew Clingo to record the show back in July... and have been sworn to secrecy ever since!

See how they got on by tuning into BBC2 on Wednesday, October 26 at 6pm.