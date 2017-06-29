Choir want more members

A successful community children’s choir is putting a call out for new members.

Uppingham Children’s Choir is open to children aged between seven to 13 and regularly performs at venues up and down the country

It has won several accolades such as ‘choir of the day’ in the BBC’s Choir of the Year and third place at the prestigious Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales, which both took place in 2016.

The choir which was founded by musical director Lesley Ffrench ten years ago is on the hunt for new recruits in order to maintain its numbers, as many choir members are nearing the age of 13.

Lesley, who also teaches music in schools, appealed to potential members to contact her.

She said: “If you have a love of singing and want to meet like-minded children - If you want to have some fun and perform at the highest level, then I am sure the choir is for you.”

“I think a lot of people don’t know how accessible it is.

“I want to make sure that the children who want to sing know about the choir. I want to promote it as best I can.”

The choir is funded by the Windmill House Trust which works to provide funds for the educational benefit of children in the Uppingham area.

Lesley said the Trust is “very generous” and the choir would not be able to survive without their help, adding: “the funding is so fantastic and so widely available.”

The choir rehearses weekly at Uppingham School andperforms a variety of music, from John Rutter to Katy Perry.

It performed at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre last week as part of the town’s annual festival celebrations.

As well as performances in the UK, Lesley is planing to take the choir on tour around Italy next year.

The choir started out as an exclusive choir for pupils at Leighfield Primary School in Uppingham.

New members will be accepted in September but applications are open now.

It is free to join the choir but it is asked that members give a £10 contribution towards running costs each school term.

To apply visit www.uppinghamchildrenschoir.com and select ‘contact’.