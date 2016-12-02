Christmas comes to Stamford as annual market gets people into the festive spirit

Stamford was a bustling hive of activity at the weekend as the town’s ever-popular annual Christmas market attracted lots of visitors.

Large crowds of shoppers packed into Ironmonger Street, High Street and Red Lion Square for the event on Sunday.

The Woodbine Reindeers from Lutton. EMN-161127-190541009

There were plenty of opportunities to do some Christmas shopping, sample mouth-watering food and drinks, and enjoy the varied entertainment.

The town’s Christmas lights were officially switched on at 4.30pm by Mayor of Stamford Councillor John Dawson with help from Millie Twiddy, 7, and sister Jessie, 5.

Town councillor Maxine Couch, chairman of the committee which organises the event, said it was a huge success. She said: “For many people the market signals the start of Christmas and, as always, we had a large number of people present on Sunday to get involved.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere and I hear that traders had a very successful day. I’d like to pay tribute to the group of volunteers who give up their time to help make sure the event goes ahead safely and successfully every year. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”

Father Christmas with Jessica Burnley, 4. EMN-161127-191055009

There was lots of musical entertainment on the day, with pupils from Malcolm Sergeant Primary School, in Empingham Road, Stamford, receiving a lot of praise for singing their hearts out with a beautiful programme of Christmas carols.

The town’s beautiful 20ft Christmas tree, adorned with colourful lights and decorations, drew many admiring glances, as did real reindeer which were very popular with youngsters.

Stamford Lions grotto with Jane Araral, Elaine Mothers, Gill Clarke and Jenny Orford EMN-161127-190635009

Wildcats singers entertain the crowds EMN-161127-190647009

Crowds in the centre of Stamford EMN-161127-190702009

Lisa Richardson and Carole Hughes from Anna's Hope EMN-161127-190714009