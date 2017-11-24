Christmas tree festival starts in town centre church

The annual Christmas Tree and Crib Festival at St John’s Church in Stamford will be officially opened today at 11am by town mayor Tony Story.

The festival, which is run by Stamford and District Lions Club, features 30 trees from a variety of clubs and organisations. Proceeds from collections made during the festival will be divided between the Churches Conservation Trust, All Saints’ Church and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - the Lions’ nominated charity for this year.

The Mercury has entered a tree for the first time and editor Kerry Coupe and property account manager Hayley Eason are pictured above with the tree, which is adorned with decorations made from the newspaper itself.Photo: L Hellwing