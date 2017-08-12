Church celebration helps to forge links

The Mayor of Stamford opened a fun £10,000 event to help a church forge links with the community.

The Christ Church Celebrate! weekend saw a host of free fun attractions held on the Bluecoat field and the Christ Church car park, in Stamford. It was backed by £10,000 National Lottery money.

It started last Friday with a disco for local children. Then mayor and mayoress Tony and Val Story opened the celebration’s second day on Saturday. There were stalls and games for children, face painting, a bouncy castle and football skills game. Visitors could see falconry displays, live music and a talent competition.

A tea dance took place in the church on Saturday afternoon as did family races. The fun continued on the Sunday when the Bishop of Grimsby David Court and his wife joined the visitors. Christ Church Worship Band performed and the Bishop addressed the crowds and he cut a cake. On Monday the fun moved across completely to the church car park where there was a marquee and children’s craft stall. A quiet area was also set up for prayer and quiet reflection. Bear the Prayer Dog was on hand to greet people.

The Reverend Nikki Bates, of Christ Church, said: “It was fabulous and absolutely wonderful. Everyone had an amazing time and we had good support from the community. We are all delighted with how the event went.”

The church event was blessed mainly by good weather and when rain did arrive people headed into the marquees to continue the fun.

The event was organised after talks with the community to discover what activities they wanted to take place.

Over the weekend Christ Church staff collected information and suggestions on how the church could best serve the community. It is hoped that ideas which had not been considered before will have been raised.