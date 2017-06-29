Church service for new town mayor

A special church service was held to welcome the new mayor of Bourne as he starts his year in office.

The civic service on Sunday at Bourne Abbey Church took place so blessings could be given to newly-appointed mayor, Paul Fellows and the town council .

The church service in Bourne for Paul Fellows. By Lee Hellwing.

Mayors from across Lincolnshire including the mayor of Stamford Tony Story and councillors were among those who flocked to the church for the service.

After the service a reception at the Darby and Joan Hall took place.

Paul said: “There was a lot people from Bourne who attended and gave good wishes for my year in office. It was a very positive start to my year in office.”