Cinema for Rutland’s success leads to twice a month showings

A monthly film showing in Rutland has been such a success in the year since it launched that from October, there will be two films a month.

Arts for Rutland has been hosting Cinema for Rutland at Rutland County Museum on the first Thursday of each month. Every time more than 100 people have attended and two films - Lady in the Van and The Theory of Everything - completely sold out.

Now with the help of Phoenix Arts, films will be shown on the third Friday of every month as well, starting in October.

The first Friday film will be Lady in the Van on October 21 so that anyone who missed it in May can have a second chance to get a ticket.

An extra half-term cinema will take place on October 27 with a showing of Paddington at 2.30pm.

With the support of Rutland County Council, tickets will be at the special price of £2 for adults and £1 for children, available only on the door. Arrive early to avoid disappointment.

Cinema for Rutland is run by a friendly group of volunteers, supported by Rutland County Museum staff.

The increased number of films being shown has opened up more volunteering opportunities – especially to help on the film evenings themselves - but there are other opportunities as well.

If you are interested in volunteering to help keep the cinema going - and get the inside track on the next films to be shown - e-mail joy.everitt@talktalk.net or chat to volunteers at the next event.